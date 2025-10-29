Navi Mumbai Crime: 6 Jharkhand-Based Fraudsters Held For Duping 33-Year-Old Kandivali Man Of ₹3 Lakh In US Dollar Scam

Rabale Police arrested six members of a Jharkhand-based gang for duping a Mumbai man in a fake US dollar deal | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A Mumbai resident was duped of Rs 3 lakh by a gang that offered to sell him US dollars at a cheap rate. The Rabale Police have arrested six members of the Jharkhand-based gang from Mumbra in connection with the fraud.

Fake Currency Deal

Police said the accused had approached Mohammad Atif Siddiqui (33), a Kandivali resident, on October 18, offering American dollars at a discounted price. One of the gang members, identifying himself as Rafiq, won Siddiqui’s trust by mentioning known acquaintances and claiming he had found 1,751 twenty-dollar notes inside an old sofa at his in-laws’ house.

Duped With Paper Bundles

The gang called Siddiqui to Ghansoli, where they showed him a genuine dollar note to convince him of the deal’s authenticity. Later, during the final transaction, they collected Rs 3 lakh in cash and handed him a handkerchief-wrapped bundle that they claimed contained the dollar notes. When Siddiqui opened it, he found bundles of paper instead, while the accused had fled the scene.

Swift Police Action

Following the complaint, Rabale Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant, and Police Inspectors Bansode and Sachin Gawli. A team led by Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Kharat traced the accused using mobile location data and CCTV footage.

Six Arrested, Linked To Jharkhand Gang

The arrested accused were identified as Mohammad Rahul Lukman Shaikh alias Rafiq (35), Alamgir Alam Sukhkhu Shaikh (27), Khosmuddin Mohammad Shaikh alias Yelim (23), Rinku Abutahir Shaikh (26), Rohim Baksar Shaikh (34), and Azizur Rehman Sadiq Shaikh (37).

"During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted to committing three similar frauds. The gang is linked to a Jharkhand-based network and is also involved in two more cheating cases registered at Rabale Police Station," senior police inspector Sawant said.

