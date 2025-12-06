'Clear Refunds By Dec 7, No Rescheduling Charges': Centre's Strict Directives To IndiGo As Flight Cancellations Enter Day 5; Airline Responds

IndiGo Flight | File Pic (Representation Image)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday (December 6) directed IndiGo to clear all pending passenger refunds by 8 pm on December 7 as cancellations and delays by the airline entered day 5 today. So far, 400 flights have been cancelled by IndiGo on Saturday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at major airports across the country.

The directions were issued a day after IndiGo cancelled more than 1,000 flights. The Ministry also asked the airline not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose flights were cancelled.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed IndiGo to clear all pending passenger refunds without delay. The Ministry has mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, 7 December 2025. Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations," the MoCA said in a statement.

The Ministry said that any delay or non-compliance in refund processing would invite immediate regulatory action.

Stranded Passengers At Mumbai Aiport:

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A spat breaks out between stranded passengers and staff at the Mumbai airport amid the ongoing IndiGo flights' nationwide disruption.

The airline was also directed to set up dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cells to ensure seamless grievance redressal. "These cells have been tasked to proactively contact affected passengers and ensure that refunds and alternative travel arrangements are processed without the need for multiple follow-ups. The system of automatic refunds will remain active until operations stabilise completely," the Ministry stated.

IndiGo Passengers At Jaipur Airport:

Jaipur, Rajasthan: On IndiGo flight delays and cancellations, a passenger says, "Nothing. Their big statements are on Twitter and in the media — 'we are providing accommodation, we are doing this, we are doing that.' Nothing. Not even a water bottle. They say, 'I'll give you a…

The MoCA asked IndiGo to ensure that all baggage that was separated from passengers due to cancellations or delays is traced and delivered to the passenger’s residential or chosen address within the next 48 hours.

"Airlines have been told to maintain clear communication with passengers regarding tracking and delivery timelines, and to provide compensation where required under existing passenger rights regulations," the statement read.

The Ministry said it remained in continuous coordination with airlines, airports, security agencies, and all operational stakeholders to ensure that passenger rights are fully protected during this period of disruption.

IndiGo's Response:

Shortly after, MoCA's directives, IndiGo said that all refunds for passengers' cancellations will be processed automatically to their original mode of payment.

"We will offer full waiver on all cancellations/reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025," the airline stated.