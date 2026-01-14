IAA And AFAA Invite Entries For Olive Crown Awards

The International Advertising Association, India Chapter (IAA) and the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) are inviting entries for the 16th edition of the widely acclaimed Olive Crown Awards,

Says IAA President Abhishek Karnani, “The Olive Crown Awards are among the most respected awards of their kind in the world. They salute creativity in communicating sustainability. There are also special awards for corporates that have done something significant in the area of sustainability as well as NGOs who have helped make this a world a greener place to live in. Finally, there is an award called the Green Crusader of the Year for an individual who has contributed greatly in the area of sustainability.”

Adds Janak Sarda Chairperson of the Olive Crown Committee, “these awards are able to garner traction from all over the world. And we are delighted that some international winners fly down to accept the Olive Crowns. We thank K.V. Sridhar (Pops) and his team at HyperCollective (a division of Nihilent Ltd) who have created a wonderful creative call-for-entries campaign as a labour of love.”

Entries deadline is February 2nd and there is No Entry Fee.

Link to Submit Entries: https://ocawards.awardor.com

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA Voce of Change, IAA TechPulse, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.

For more information please visit www.iaaindiachapter.org or email

secretariat@iaaindiachapter.org