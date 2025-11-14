 IAA And Snapchat India Present ‘THE VIBE’: Immersive AR- Led Experience For Next-Gen Creatives
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, in collaboration with Snapchat India, is set to host ‘THE VIBE’, an immersive experience designed to empower the next generation of creative professionals to thrive in today’s evolving digital landscape. The event will take place in Mumbai on November 20 from 5 PM onwards.

‘THE VIBE’ will offer participants a series of exclusive, hands-on immersion sessions led by Snapchat experts, showcasing how augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming brand storytelling. Attendees will gain first-hand exposure to cutting-edge AR capabilities, breakthrough campaign case studies, and interactive workshops designed to bring creative innovation to life.

Key Themes of ‘THE VIBE’

●     AR, AI & Creators: The new tools shaping brand storytelling

●     Fresh Formats: Bold ways to engage Gen Z audiences

●     Making Real Impact: Case studies that inspire creative thinking

Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA, said: “Our collaboration with Snapchat reflects IAA’s commitment to nurturing young talent and embracing innovation. These immersive sessions, centered on Gen Z and the evolving art of AR storytelling, align seamlessly with our vision for impactful industry engagement.”

Saket Jha Saurabh, Director, Content & AR Partnerships, Snap Inc, India added, “Snapchat has always believed in the power of creativity and technology to connect people and ideas. Through ‘THE VIBE’, we’re excited to collaborate with IAA to inspire India’s emerging creative community and demonstrate how AR and AI can help brands tell stories that are not just seen, but truly experienced.”

Professionals from creative, hub marketing, and media backgrounds are invited to participate and discover the next frontier of brand storytelling. There is no registration fee

To register, RSVP here: https://forms.gle/fmNCp2E66o9dccFJA

