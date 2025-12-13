Natasa Stankovic Graces Mumbai Event In Bejewelled Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Lehenga: Fans Call Her 'Apsara'

By: Rahul M | December 13, 2025
Natasa Stankovic turned heads at a Mumbai event, making a striking appearance in a bejewelled creation by ace designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
The actress-model showcased an Indo-Western silhouette, featuring a shimmering golden bralette paired with a floor-length lehenga skirt
She paired the look with a dramatic cape, which was completely adorned with intricate mirror work and shiny embellishments
Natasa kept accessories minimal yet stunning, opting for just a pair of statement stud earrings that complemented the outfit’s sparkle
Her makeup leaned towards soft glam, with a dewy, luminous base, rosy cheeks, subtle highlights and nude glossy lips
The hairstyle added elegance to the look, styled in a sleek side-swept bun with soft face-framing strands
Fans flooded the comments section with praise, calling her an “Apsara” and applauding her graceful presence and ethereal fashion choice
