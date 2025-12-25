Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Intimate Christmas Eve At Home: Satin Pyjamas, Marshmallows & More

By: Amisha Shirgave | December 25, 2025
Tamannaah Bhatia embraced the festive spirit with an intimate, at-home Christmas celebration, proving that holiday style doesn’t need grand gowns or heavy dressing
All images from Instagram
Dressed in deep red satin pyjamas paired with a matching shirt, Tamannaah chose the most timeless Christmas colour. The rich hue instantly brought festive warmth
The light and glossy satin texture struck a perfect balance between cosy and polished
The actress looked festive ready in pictures she posted while decorating the Christmas tree with ornaments
The 'Aaj Ki Raat' dancer also posted a picture of gingerbreads decorated with jewellery, elevating the festive feeling
She combined gold accessories with her simple outfit, keeping the combination classic
Tamannaah could be seen having fun at her cozy celebrations at home
