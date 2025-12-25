Identifying The Rasa And Their Guna Karma – Part 1

Canva

Rasa or taste is an essential property that aids us in discovering a substance’s main element. The tongue aids in knowing the taste and its essence. There are six basic rasas or tastes: Madhura Rasa (Sweet Taste), Amla Rasa (Sour Taste), Lavana Rasa (Salty Tase), Katu Rasa (Pungent Taste), Tika Rasa (Bitter Taste), and Kasāya Rasa (Astringent Taste).

As per their dominant element, the Rasa increases or lowers dosha(s) intensity and is connected with the seven Dhatus. In this part, we identify the first three Rasas and the guna karmas: Madhura Rasa (Sweet Taste), Amla Rasa (Sour Taste), and Lavana Rasa (Salty Taste), and related Patanjali products.

Madhura Rasa (Sweet Taste)

Increase: Kapha (except Honey); Decreases: Pitta and Vata

Anything pleasant in taste produces stickiness on chewing, nourishes the body, is enjoyable to the senses organs, and excites the mind is a sweet taste. Any medicinal and food substances with Madhura Rasa are extremely favourable by nature as they boost the quantity and strength of the Dhatus, life-span, complexion, and energy. Consuming Madhura Rasa-rich substances calms Vata and Pitta Doshas, and defuses the adverse effects of toxins.

Sweet substances add strength, suppleness, stability and liveliness. They soften the nose, throat, tongue and lips and provide suppleness. These cool, smooth, and heavy sweet substances are good for the hair, sensory organs, and ojas. It boosts milk production and promotes union of the ovum and sperm. Weak and scrawny people of all ages and recuperating patients must increase intake of Madhura Rasa foods.

Amla Rasa (Sour Taste)

Increase: Pitta and Kapha; Decreases: Vata

Excess Amla Rasa (sour taste) consumption increases the body’s Pitta with symptoms like excessive thirst, weakness, itching, damaged muscles, and sensitivity in teeth. It also causes dermatological issues, pus formation in cuts and wounds, bone issues like fractures and dislocation, and other related disorders. Thus, those suffering from skin diseases, trauma, bronchial asthma, cough, sore throat, and joint pain must keep away from sour foods. Those weak and gaunt or on a low oil diet must limit sour food consumption.

Items with sourness include Amla, Vinegar, Tamarind, Lemon, Star Fruit, Cranberry, Mango, Pomegranate, Yoghurt, Buttermilk, and Indian Hog Plum. The exceptions include Pomegranate or dried Pomegranate seeds, and Amla, despite being sour, is not harmful.

Lavana Rasa (Salty Taste)

Increase: Pitta and Kapha; Decreases: Vata

The taste causing salivation and a burning feeling in the throat and cheeks is the salty taste. Salty food carry Vata downward, is digestive, a taste enhancer, causing stickiness, boosts interest in food, are pungent, and cutting. The lower organs’ stiffness accumulates fat and excretory products, and blockages in the strotas. They are not too oily, too hot or too heavy. Salty tastes rule and subdue other tastes.

Excessive salinity or this rasa’s overuse aggravates Pitta Dosha and the blood, and leads to high thirst, heat sensitivity, causes burning sensation, lower Rakta and other Dhatus, skin staining, gum weakening, teeth loosening, baldness, hair greying, wrinkles, hyperacidity, mouth ulcers, ringworm and diseases of infected skin, etc. those with hypertension and dermatological disease shouldn’t consume salt. Salty substances include Rock Salt, Common Salt, Black Salt, Sanchala Salt, Audbhinda Salt, Romaka Salt, and other alkalies. Rock salt is not as harmful as others.

Divya Durvadi Ghrit is mainly regarded as having Madhura Rasa. The medicinal ghee works well to manage skin disorders, like managing bleeding, healing wounds, pacifying irritations, and boosting eye care. It has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It has Ayurvedic herbs like Manjistha, Kamal Kesar, Nagarmotha, Rakt and Safed Chandan, Mulethi, and Harad.

Patanjali Amla-Aloevera with Wheatgrass Juice (500 Ml) harnesses the power of Amla, Wheatgrass and Aloevera. It has the sour taste from Amla, and benefits like boosting digestive health along with immunity, detoxifying the body, boosting liver health, and promoting skin and hair care.

Under Lavana Rasa, try Divya Lavan Bhaskar Churna (100 Gms), which contains Sendha Namak, Pippali, Shahi Jeera, Samudra Namak, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, and Sonth. It works to manage digestive issues like gas, bloating, boosting digestion, acidity, heartburn, and constipation. It boosts appetite and overall well-being.

In the second and last part, we will speak about the other three Rasa – Katu Taste (Pungent Taste), Tikta Rasa (Bitter Taste), and Kasāya Rasa (Astringent Taste).