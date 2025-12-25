PM Modi Celebrates Christmas At Delhi's Cathedral Church Of The Redemption: Insights And History

PM Modi Celebrates Christmas |

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended a Christmas celebration at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption, which is situated in Raisina Hills in New Delhi. The celebration of Christmas, which included prayers, carols, and hymns, was a noteworthy event that highlights India's rich tapestry of cultural and religious diversity. Located in the heart of the capital, this cathedral is one of the largest in the country and is known for its stunning Gothic architecture and serene ambiance, making it a significant landmark for the Christian community and visitors alike.

Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society. pic.twitter.com/humdgbxR9o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2025

PM Modi visited the Cathedral Church of the Redemption

Prime Minister Modi participated in the event organized by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India. He engaged with important figures from the Christian community, such as Cardinals, Bishops, and notable lay leaders of the church. This marks the first occasion the Prime Minister has participated in a program at the Headquarters of the Catholic Church in the nation.

PM Modi, who earlier greeted citizens on Christmas, shared a few photos of the Cathedral Church of the Redemption on his social media handle X and wrote, "Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace, and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society."

About the Cathedral Church of the Redemption

The Cathedral Church of the Redemption is located in the heart of New Delhi. It is a stunning example of neo-Gothic architecture. The marvelous red and white brick church was established between 1927 and 1931. The church is located east of Parliament House and Rashtrapati Bhavan, formerly the Viceroy's House, which was used by the then British Viceroy. It serves as the primary church of the Diocese of Delhi, part of the Church of North India. The Cathedral Church of the Redemption is also known as the Viceroy's Church because it was built under the British Raj under the viceroyship of Lord Irwin.

Architecture

The building was designed by Henry Medd. One of the special features of the church's tall spires and intricate facade reflects the craftsmanship of the era, drawing inspiration from traditional English cathedrals. Its distinctive characteristic is that it incorporates aspects and ideas from both Protestantism and Roman Catholicism. The featured elements in the church is inspired by Palladio's Church of Il Redentore in Venice.