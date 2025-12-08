What Anshula Kapoor Really Eats in a Day? From Egg Whites' Omelette To Turai Sabzi, Here's What Her 'Realistic' Meals Look Like

Ever wondered what celebrities actually eat when the cameras aren’t rolling? Anshula Kapoor finally gave Instagram an honest, unfiltered peek into her daily meals, and her routine is surprisingly simple, wholesome, and extremely protein-rich. Here’s a reimagined breakdown of her full day of eating and why her choices are great for anyone trying to stay healthy and satisfied.

Egg Whites' omlette | Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

A protein-Packed Start to the Day

Anshula begins her morning with a creative twist on the classic dosa. She whips up a two-egg-white omelette dosa using ID’s protein dosa batter and tosses in every vegetable she has on hand. Paired with a cup of black coffee, this breakfast sets the tone for a nutrient-dense day.

Why it works: The combination of eggs + fermented batter delivers a strong hit of protein, while the veggies add fiber to keep energy stable.

Lunch |

Wholesome lunch with a smart roti swap

Her afternoon meal usually features two jowar–sattu rotis, a nutritious upgrade recommended by her nutritionist. She pairs them with a hearty bowl of turai sabzi and chicken.

Why it’s healthy: Jowar and sattu both offer complex carbs and fiber, while chicken adds lean protein, a trio that supports digestion, satiety, and balanced nutrition.

Snack |

A quick & easy protein snack on the go

When she’s out and about, Anshula opts for a super simple snack: scrambled eggs packed in a cute Lego-themed cutlery set. Why it’s effective: Eggs are one of the quickest, most portable sources of high-quality protein, making them ideal for busy days.

evening snack |

To keep hunger at bay until dinner, she reaches for a creamy chia pudding made by soaking chia seeds in Greek yogurt overnight, topped with blueberries and almonds. Nutrition benefits: Chia seeds and berries deliver impressive amounts of fiber and antioxidants, while Greek yogurt adds protein and gut-friendly probiotics.

Dinner |

Comforting yet light dinner

Her day usually wraps up with a comforting bowl of homemade green Thai curry cooked with chicken and vegetables. To make it lighter, her cook dilutes the coconut milk with water, without compromising taste. She enjoys it with shirataki rice, a low-cal, fibre-rich alternative to regular rice.

Why it’s a smart choice: Lean protein, veggies, and a reduced-fat curry base create a balanced meal that’s satisfying but still light on calories.