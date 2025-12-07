 Mumbai Travel: Why Gilbert Hill Should Be On Every Traveller’s Bucket List?
e-Paper Get App
HomeTravelMumbai Travel: Why Gilbert Hill Should Be On Every Traveller’s Bucket List?

Mumbai Travel: Why Gilbert Hill Should Be On Every Traveller’s Bucket List?

Over millions of years, layers of hot molten lava cooled and solidified to create the vertical, pillar-like structure seen today. The sheer height and hexagonal rock pattern make Gilbert Hill not just a geological wonder, but also an irreplaceable cultural and ecological heritage of Mumbai.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Gilbert Hill in Mumbai | Photo Credit: Sunanda Singh

Mumbai, a hustle and bustle metropolitan city, may be known for its skyscrapers and fast-paced lifestyle, but hidden right in the heart of Andheri West stands one of the most extraordinary natural formations on Earth and that is Gilbert Hill. Rising nearly 200 feet above ground, this majestic structure is a monolithic column of black basalt rock, formed around 65 million years ago due to massive volcanic eruptions. What makes Gilbert Hill truly remarkable is its rarity. There are only two such basalt monoliths in the world; the first one is the renowned Devil's Tower, which is situated in Wyoming, USA.

Formation of Gilbert Hill

Over millions of years, layers of hot molten lava cooled and solidified to create the vertical, pillar-like structure seen today. The sheer height and hexagonal rock pattern make Gilbert Hill not just a geological wonder, but also an irreplaceable cultural and ecological heritage of Mumbai. In 1952, the site was declared a National Monument, emphasising its significance and need for preservation amid rapid urban development.

Gilbert Hill: A spiritual spot

FPJ Shorts
IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
Good News! Mumbai Becomes The 5th Best Food City In The World
Good News! Mumbai Becomes The 5th Best Food City In The World
Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram After Calling Off Their Wedding Amid Controversy
Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram After Calling Off Their Wedding Amid Controversy
No Lending Curbs On Green Energy, Govt Clarifies Reports & Reaffirms Strong Push For Solar Manufacturing In India
No Lending Curbs On Green Energy, Govt Clarifies Reports & Reaffirms Strong Push For Solar Manufacturing In India

Beyond its scientific importance, Gilbert Hill is also a spiritual spot. At the top of the hill, a peaceful shrine is situated which offers a surreal contrast between ancient natural history and Mumbai's modern skyline. It especially attracts those who love short hiking and adventure; those who are welcomed with panoramic views of Andheri, Versova, and the Arabian Sea, making it a stunning photography and sightseeing destination.

Volcanic legacy

Today, Mumbai locals and tourists alike flock to Gilbert Hill to admire its rare volcanic legacy, enjoy the serene temple ambience, and soak in breathtaking sunset views. Efforts are ongoing to promote conservation so that future generations can continue to witness this incredible part of Earth's geological history. Whether you're a travel lover, history buff, nature enthusiast, or photography explorer, Gilbert Hill is one destination in Mumbai you shouldn't miss.

Read Also
This Country Is Called The Pearl Of The Indian Ocean; Can You Guess Its Name?
article-image

Interesting facts about Gilbert Hill

Residents living near Gilbert Hill claim that the area around the hill stays slightly cooler year-round, due to its basaltic structure, which absorbs heat slowly.

After years of study and modern research, the monolith's hexagonal structure and pattern remain mysteries, making Gilbert Hill a subject of ongoing geological study.

According to geologists, the hill may contain sealed lava cavities and ancient cave-like interiors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Travel: Why Gilbert Hill Should Be On Every Traveller’s Bucket List?

Mumbai Travel: Why Gilbert Hill Should Be On Every Traveller’s Bucket List?

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Explore Some Of The Significant Places Associated With 'Babasaheb' On His...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Explore Some Of The Significant Places Associated With 'Babasaheb' On His...

Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Opens In Goa; 1.5 Acre Property Is Set Against the Scenic Morjim...

Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Opens In Goa; 1.5 Acre Property Is Set Against the Scenic Morjim...

Travel: Where Is The Land Of Orchids? Exploring Dzukou Valley’s Beauty & Location

Travel: Where Is The Land Of Orchids? Exploring Dzukou Valley’s Beauty & Location

Chhau Porbo Returns To Mumbai! Artists From Purulia, West Bengal Set To Perform At Ravindra Natya...

Chhau Porbo Returns To Mumbai! Artists From Purulia, West Bengal Set To Perform At Ravindra Natya...