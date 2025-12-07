Mumbai Travel: Why Gilbert Hill Should Be On Every Traveller’s Bucket List?

Gilbert Hill in Mumbai | Photo Credit: Sunanda Singh

Mumbai, a hustle and bustle metropolitan city, may be known for its skyscrapers and fast-paced lifestyle, but hidden right in the heart of Andheri West stands one of the most extraordinary natural formations on Earth and that is Gilbert Hill. Rising nearly 200 feet above ground, this majestic structure is a monolithic column of black basalt rock, formed around 65 million years ago due to massive volcanic eruptions. What makes Gilbert Hill truly remarkable is its rarity. There are only two such basalt monoliths in the world; the first one is the renowned Devil's Tower, which is situated in Wyoming, USA.

Formation of Gilbert Hill

Over millions of years, layers of hot molten lava cooled and solidified to create the vertical, pillar-like structure seen today. The sheer height and hexagonal rock pattern make Gilbert Hill not just a geological wonder, but also an irreplaceable cultural and ecological heritage of Mumbai. In 1952, the site was declared a National Monument, emphasising its significance and need for preservation amid rapid urban development.

Gilbert Hill: A spiritual spot

Beyond its scientific importance, Gilbert Hill is also a spiritual spot. At the top of the hill, a peaceful shrine is situated which offers a surreal contrast between ancient natural history and Mumbai's modern skyline. It especially attracts those who love short hiking and adventure; those who are welcomed with panoramic views of Andheri, Versova, and the Arabian Sea, making it a stunning photography and sightseeing destination.

Volcanic legacy

Today, Mumbai locals and tourists alike flock to Gilbert Hill to admire its rare volcanic legacy, enjoy the serene temple ambience, and soak in breathtaking sunset views. Efforts are ongoing to promote conservation so that future generations can continue to witness this incredible part of Earth's geological history. Whether you're a travel lover, history buff, nature enthusiast, or photography explorer, Gilbert Hill is one destination in Mumbai you shouldn't miss.

Interesting facts about Gilbert Hill

Residents living near Gilbert Hill claim that the area around the hill stays slightly cooler year-round, due to its basaltic structure, which absorbs heat slowly.

After years of study and modern research, the monolith's hexagonal structure and pattern remain mysteries, making Gilbert Hill a subject of ongoing geological study.

According to geologists, the hill may contain sealed lava cavities and ancient cave-like interiors.