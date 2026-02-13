UK Couple Visits India & Bust 8 Common Stereotypical Myths About India In Viral ‘Myth vs Reality’ Video - Watch

A UK-based couple has gone viral on Instagram after challenging eight long-held stereotypes about India, presenting what they call a more balanced and realistic perspective of life and travel across the country. Framing their video as a “Myth vs Reality – India Edition,” they addressed assumptions frequently amplified on social media and offered first-hand observations instead.

Is India really dirty and chaotic?

One of the most repeated claims online is that India is overwhelmingly dirty and disorganised. The couple countered this by highlighting the country’s rapid development and modern infrastructure. They pointed out that many neighbourhoods, particularly in areas like New Delhi - are clean, well-planned, and comparable to global capitals.

They acknowledged that like any large nation, India has both densely populated and developing regions. However, they stressed that it is misleading to define the entire country by selective viral clips.

Safety for solo female travellers

Responding to concerns that India is unsafe for solo women travellers, the pair described the country as intense but deeply rewarding. They emphasised that millions of women travel across India every year, both domestic and international tourists, and that experiences vary widely depending on location and awareness, much like in any other destination.

India’s tourism sector has also expanded significantly in recent years, with improved transport, hospitality standards, and digital booking systems making travel more structured and accessible.

Poverty

The couple addressed the perception that poverty defines India. While acknowledging socioeconomic challenges, they pointed out that economic disparity exists worldwide and should not overshadow India’s advancements in technology, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship.

Street food myths

Viral content often exaggerates unhygienic street food practices. Dismissing such portrayals, the couple encouraged travellers to experience India’s diverse street cuisine responsibly. They noted that clean, reputable vendors serve safe and delicious food across cities. From chaat stalls in Mumbai to dosa counters in Bengaluru, street food remains an integral and celebrated part of Indian culture.

Are Indian trains always overcrowded?

Another stereotype they tackled was about overcrowded trains. While general compartments can be busy, they explained that higher-class tickets offer air-conditioned coaches, sleeping berths, and meal services, sometimes providing a surprisingly comfortable journey.

“All Indian food is spicy”

The couple also debunked the idea that Indian cuisine is uniformly fiery. They pointed out that spice levels can be adjusted, and regional dishes vary significantly in flavour profiles. Additionally, major cities offer international dining options for travellers seeking familiar tastes.

Arranged marriages

Challenging cultural generalisations, they explained that arranged marriages are no longer universal. Love marriages are increasingly common, particularly in urban areas, reflecting evolving social norms and greater individual choice.

A land of many languages

Highlighting India’s vast diversity, the pair noted that the country recognises 22 official languages and thousands of dialects. People from different states may speak entirely different mother tongues, underscoring the nation’s cultural richness rather than uniformity.

Social media reacts

The video resonated with many viewers who appreciated its candid tone. Several users praised the couple for offering a grounded view instead of relying on sensational or AI-manipulated narratives that often circulate online.

Supporters described India as transformative, layered, and difficult to define through stereotypes alone. Others thanked the couple for presenting a perspective they felt was frequently overlooked in global conversations.