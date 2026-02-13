VIDEO: Uncontrolled Speeding Truck Rams Wedding Baraat In Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa, 4 Injured Including Congress Leader

A joyous wedding procession in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district turned into a scene of chaos after a speeding heavy vehicle crashed into guests dancing along the roadside, leaving four people injured, one of them critically.

The incident occurred under the Birra police station limits when members of a baraat had gathered near the road, dancing to loud DJ music as part of the celebration. According to eyewitnesses, a fast-moving vehicle, locally described as a capsule truck, suddenly swerved toward the crowd. Within seconds, the festive atmosphere gave way to panic as people scrambled to escape the oncoming vehicle.

Several guests were knocked down in the impact. Bystanders rushed to help the injured while others attempted to control the situation.

Congress leader among the injured

Police confirmed that four individuals sustained injuries in the crash. One of them was shifted to Bilaspur in critical condition for advanced medical care, while the remaining three are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Among the injured is Tara Chand Dewangan, the district Congress president of neighbouring Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, who suffered injuries during the collision. His condition is reported to be stable.

Driver detained, probe underway

Following the accident, angry wedding guests reportedly caught hold of the driver and allegedly assaulted him before police arrived at the scene. Officers from Birra police station later took the driver into custody, seized the vehicle involved, and registered a case.

During preliminary questioning, the driver claimed that he had briefly dozed off behind the wheel, causing him to lose control. Authorities have stated that all aspects of the incident are being investigated to determine the exact cause.

Viral video captures moment of impact

A video of the crash has surfaced online, showing the vehicle entering the dancing crowd and the immediate chaos that followed. The footage captures people running in different directions while others rush to assist those lying injured on the road.

Road safety concerns at wedding processions

The incident has once again highlighted safety concerns around wedding processions taking place on busy roads. In many parts of India, baraats often spill onto public roads, increasing the risk of accidents, especially at night or in poorly lit areas. Authorities frequently advise organisers to ensure proper traffic management and avoid obstructing highways during celebrations.

Police continue to investigate the case and are verifying the driver’s statement as part of the ongoing inquiry.