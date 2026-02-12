'Khandaani Raees....': Viral Shayari Video Of Model Shocks Internet After Learning She's AI - Watch Video

A graceful woman in a yellow kurta steps onto a stage, smiles warmly at the audience, and recites a powerful Urdu couplet about old money and new wealth. Her poised delivery earns thunderous applause, and within hours, the clip floods Instagram feeds across the country.

But there’s a twist, the woman doesn’t exist.

The shayari that took Instagram by storm

The video features a woman named Tanvi Joshi, who introduces herself online as a “Punjabi girl.” In the clip, she delivers a sharp couplet, "Khaandani raees rakhte hain mijaaz naram apna... tumhara lehja bata raha hai ki tumhari daulat nayi nayi hai."

Roughly translated, the lines suggest that people with inherited wealth maintain dignity and calm, while one’s tone reveals newly acquired riches. The message resonated instantly, helping the video cross 28 million views within 24 hours.

Social media users flooded the comment section, praising the depth of the lines and debating the correct pronunciation of mizaj. However, few suspected that the woman reciting the shayari was actually an AI-generated model.

The shocking truth

As viewers admired the flawless skin, perfect expressions, and polished stage presence, subtle details went unnoticed, including inconsistencies in voice and facial movement across different videos.

It soon became clear that Tanvi Joshi is not a real person, but an AI-generated digital character designed to look and behave like a human. The realism of the visuals fooled millions, underlining how advanced synthetic media has become.

The original voice behind the viral clip

The audio used in the viral video was not original either. The couplet was originally recited by Marziya Shanu Pathan, a corporator from the Thane Municipal Corporation, during a public event.

Pathan had uploaded her own performance on Instagram just six days earlier. Despite being authentic, her original clip gathered under 9 lakh views, a stark contrast to the AI-generated version’s massive reach.

The truth came to light when Pathan commented directly under the viral post, writing, “Aye, that’s my voice!”

Her reaction alerted users, many of whom were stunned to discover they had unknowingly watched an AI-created performance.

The Tanvi Joshi episode serves as a reminder that virality doesn’t equal authenticity. What appears real may be digitally fabricated, and original creators may be sidelined while AI-generated content steals the spotlight.

As AI technology evolves, platforms and users alike will need stronger safeguards, clearer labeling, and greater digital awareness to prevent misuse and protect real voices from being overshadowed.