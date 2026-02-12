Viral Video: Gold Biscuits Being Distributed At Saudi Wedding Sparks Online Debate: Netizens Ask 'Is It AI?'

A wedding video from Saudi Arabia has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers divided over a lavish gift presented during the ceremony. The clip captures a striking moment where the bride’s brother opens a green presentation box in front of the groom’s family, revealing rows of shiny rectangular pieces that strongly resemble gold bars.

The dramatic unveiling, paired with the formal setting and traditional attire, quickly led many users to believe the items were genuine 24-karat gold biscuits, a symbol of wealth and generosity often associated with grand wedding traditions in parts of the Middle East.

Gold Bars or Gourmet Chocolates?

As the video gained traction, online discussions began to shift. A growing number of users argued that the glittering pieces were not real gold, but premium Patchi chocolates, a luxury brand known for ornate packaging and chocolates wrapped in edible gold foil.

Several commenters claimed the entire box was worth far less than initially assumed, suggesting the shimmering appearance was simply clever presentation rather than solid gold. This sparked a lively debate, with some users pointing out that luxury chocolates are commonly exchanged as ceremonial gifts in Arab weddings, often designed to resemble precious metals for visual impact.

Symbolism Over Material Value

Beyond the debate over authenticity, some viewers focused on the emotional and symbolic meaning behind the gesture. Many noted the groom’s calm and restrained reaction, interpreting it as a sign of humility, respect, and contentment rather than excitement over material wealth.

In Gulf wedding traditions, symbolic gifts, whether gold, perfumes, or premium sweets, often represent goodwill, honour, and family bonds. Experts in cultural customs say that such gestures are more about respect and celebration than monetary value alone.

Why the Video Went Viral

The uncertainty surrounding the gift’s true nature only added to the clip’s appeal. The contrast between perceived extravagance and possible simplicity created a perfect recipe for viral engagement, prompting millions of views, shares, and comments across platforms like Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok.