Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects Fantastic Amount On Wednesday, Set To Enter ₹ 200 Crore Club

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has been facing a lot of controversies. However, clearly, the audience is loving the movie, as the collections are very impressive. After a jump on Tuesday, the film stayed steady at the box office on Wednesday.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar minted Rs. 27 crore on its sixth day, taking the total to Rs. 180.25 crore, which is an excellent amount. The movie is expected to perform very well at the box office on Thursday, and it will easily reach the Rs. 200 crore club by the end of its first week.

No Big Competition For Dhurandhar

Till now, December 25, Dhurandhar is expected to rule at the box office. In the coming weeks there are no big Bollywood movies hitting the big screens.

On Friday, December 12, Kapil Sharma starrer Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is slated to hit the big screens. But, it looks like the film won't be able to give a tough competition to Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar Budget

Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and reportedly, both parts are made on a budget of Rs. 280 crore. If we consider, part 1 budget as Rs. 140 crore, it has already curpassed the budget, and can be called a successful film. Also, it looks like Dhurandhar Part 1 will easily cross the budget of both parts, so the makers are clearly in for a huge profit when part 2 releases.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Release Date

According to reports, Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated to release on Eid next year. The movie will clash with Yash starrer Toxic. Even Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 was slated to release on Eid next year, but reportedly, the film has been postponed.