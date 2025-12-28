Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik & Ananya's Film Fails To Show Growth, Earns ₹5.25 Crore

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, released on Christmas, December 25, was expected to open with strong box office numbers due to the holiday release. However, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to storm the box office and shows no signs of slowing down. Even after three weeks since its release, Dhurandhar has entered the top 10 list of the highest-grossing Indian films ever, earning Rs 20.50 crore on Day 23, significantly impacting the collections of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 3

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri failed to show any major growth, earning just Rs 5.25 crore on Day 3. Given that it was a weekend release on Saturday, the film was expected to post stronger numbers. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar, on the other hand, outperformed it significantly, earning nearly four times more.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri did not see any growth, as the film earned Rs 5.25 crore on Day 2 as well. Now, all eyes are on Sunday, with expectations that it may perform better at the box office.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Budget

According to reports, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is made on a budget of Rs. 90 crore, meaning the film will need to perform well at the box office in the coming days to collect a respectable amount during its first extended weekend.

Free Press Journal's Review Of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The reviewer at the Free Press Journal gave Ananya and Kartik's film 2 stars. The review of Tu Meri Main Tera reads, "Everyone plays their part staying true to the film’s screenplay. But, since the problem lies in the screenplay itself, everyone's performances get affected very badly. Kartik Aaryan's performance is decent, but, only till the time he is true to his name and character. During frequent intervals, one sees traces (read 'sliding into') likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranbir Kapoor in his performance. And that is where he loses the plot (no pun intended!)."

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Tiku Talsania, and Aruna Irani in key roles.