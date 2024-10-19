 ‘Sirf Hum Dono Ek Dusre Ke Sath Thhe’: Arbaz Patel Opens Up On Breaking Up With Leeza Bindra & Dating Nikki Tamboli
Arbaz Patel, who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi season 5, was recently quizzed about leaving his ex girlfriend Leeza Bindra to be with Nikki Tamboli and how did his parents react to the same.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 06:43 PM IST
Arbaz Patel made headlines with his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 5. The actor, who was in a committed relationship with Leeza Bindra outside the show, got closer to Nikki Tamboli in the Bigg Boss house. Arbaz, post his eviction declared that he is not ‘committed’ any more and that if Nikki wishes to pursue the relationship outside the Bigg Boss house, then he would really want to take it ahead.

Apparently, after the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel are officially in a relationship, although the duo have neither confirmed nor denied the same. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Arbaz was quizzed about leaving Leeza Bindra for Nikki and how did his parents react to it. Replying to the said question, Arbaz said, “My family has never cared about these things. I had even told my family to not come in the media no matter what happens in the show. I told them that a lot of things may happen. So I told my father that she has really cared for me a lot and that she has really handled me. I told him that these things were not even aired. Then my parents told me that if this is the case then you did the right thing by standing up for the girl. Phir Maine wahi bola ke pura ghar humare against tha aur hum dono hi ek dusre ke sath thhe.”

For the uninformed, there were also rumours about Arbaz being engaged to his ex girlfriend Leeza Bindra. However, post his stint on the show, Arbaz denied this news and stated that he was never engaged. On the other hand, Leeza is yet to react on the same.

