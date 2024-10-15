'Pyaar Hai, It Is Not Official': Nikki Tamboli Reacts To Her Relationship With Arbaz Patel

Nikki Tamboli, who rose to fame with her stint in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 14, recently made headlines with her proximity with Bigg Boss Marathi 5's co contestant Arbaz Patel. While several reports claimed that Arbaz is already in a relationship with Leeza Bindra, the Splitsvilla fame has now denied any association with the actress.

After the show coming to an end, speculations surrounding the relationship status of Nikki and Arbaz has been at an all time high. While the actress has gone ahead to address Arbaz as her 'best friend' quite a few times, in a recent interaction with Instant Bollywood, when she was quizzed about the same, she opened up on her feelings for Arbaz. When asked if they are now official, the Bigg Boss Marathi fame said, ''No! I mean, I won't deny that we are more than friends, we are. But abhi bhi hum ek dusre ko samajh ke le rahe hai, samja rahe hai, ek dusre ki life ko dekh rahe hai ke bahar kiski zindagi kaisi hai, kaise sab kuch karna hai. So let me tell you, it is not official but I won't deny or accept a few things. For example, yes I like him, pyaar hai toh hai. Ab wo kaisa hai, dosti wala hai, I do not know.''

''I am still understanding him because he is a very nice guy,'' Nikk further adds.

For the uninformed, Nikki and Arbaz met and fell for each other in the Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 house. While the actor was still committed to Leeza Bindra outside the show, who was also extending her support to him, when out of the house, Arbaz, in his interviews clarified that he is no more committed.