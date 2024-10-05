Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel Runs & Embraces Nikki Tamboli As Contestants Reunite In Show (Video)

As the contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 are gearing up for the grand finale of the show, they were given a sweet surprise by the makers just before the finale. Owing to this, a few past contestants were sent in the Bigg Boss house to reunite with their fellow contestants in the house. While all the contestants were elated upon seeing each other, it was Arbaz and Nikki's reunion that fans of the show eagerly anticipated.

In a new promo released by the channel, the ex contestants enter the house and leave the present contestants elated. However, Arbaz is seen entering later and is seen running up to Nikki. Arbaaz runs towards her and then picks her up in his arms as the two get into a tight embrace. He is later seen asking Nikki why did she say that he did not cry when he left the house upon his eviction. Listening to this, Nikki tells him that she felt because Arbaz is dating someone outside, he has cornered her. The duo is seen holding hands as they reunite days later.

While there was a lot of debate on Arbaz's relationship status both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house, the Bigg Boss Marathi fame recently confirmed that he is not committed anymore and that he would want to take his relationship with Nikki ahead after she comes out of the show. Arbaz states that if Nikki agrees to it, he would want to give their relationship a chance. He also rubbished his engagement rumours and said that he is not engaged.

Earlier, when Nikki's mother went inside the show, she confronted the actress on her bond with Arbaz and told her that he is engaged. This left Nikki enraged and she was also seen throwing things around in a fit of rage.

For the uninformed, Nikki is the first contestant to reach the finale of Bigg Boss Marathi season 5.