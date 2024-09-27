Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel Clarifies He's NOT Engaged After Nikki Tamboli Loses Her Cool Over His Relationship With Leeza Bindra

Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli were the most talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. Their chemistry also created several controversies in the Bigg Boss house, as there were rumours that Arbaz has a girlfriend, Leeza Bindra, outside the house.



Now, Arbaz took to Instagram to clarify rumours surrounding his personal life. He released a statement and denied being engaged to Leeza Bindra, contrary to recent speculation. He said, "Hello, my Instagram family, Nikki ki mummy aaye hue hai andar and unhone bataya ki log aise bol rahe hai ki Azbaz ki engagement ho gayi hai. Toh guys, aisa kuch bhi nahi hai, na shaadi hui hai, aisa kuch bhi nahi hua hai. All these are rumours, ye sab cheeze failai hui hai."

Azbaz also stated that since Nikki did not know about this. "Aur ab woh (Nikki) toh react karegi hi because usko ko pata nahi hai bahar kya hai kya nahi hai. So you guys don't worry; if we meet, I will let her know; if she understands, it's good; if not, then koi baat nahi. All these are rumours and are not true."



The clarification came right after a promo video which was shared by Bigg Boss Marathi 5 makers. It featured Nikki Tamboli's mother revealing that Arbaz is engaged.

The clip sparked widespread curiosity and speculation among fans as Nikki stated that she is going 'mentally mad' inside the Bigg Boss house and also stated that 'Arbaz and Nikki are now over' and makers can throw his clothes from the Bigg Boss house.

Arbaz's statement aims to put the speculation to rest and reassure fans that he is not engaged to Leeza. On the other hand, model and actress Leeza Binda has remained silent on the matter, neither confirming nor denying the engagement rumours.



Earlier, Leeza stated that she and Arbaz had broken up. She had us all convinced that things between her and Arbaz were over. However, a couple of days back, she took to social media to clear things up, saying they never broke up. In her Instagram story, she wrote, "A game can never break someone's relationship. Yes, we are in a relationship. I never ever break up with him."