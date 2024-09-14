 Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel's Girlfriend Leeza Bindra SLAMS Nikki Tamboli Over Their Love Angle
Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel's Girlfriend Leeza Bindra SLAMS Nikki Tamboli Over Their Love Angle

Arbaz Patel's girlfriend Leeza Bindra, who had earlier indicated towards a potential split with the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame, has now come back in his support and has also slammed Nikki Tamboli for her proximity with Arbaz despite knowing that he is in a relationship.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
article-image

Arbaz Patel, currently in the Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 house, has been making headlines ever since he entered the show. From his proximity with Nikki Tamboli to him being slammed for the same by host Riteish Deshmukh, Arbaz has definitely turned out to be one of the most controversial contestants on the show.

article-image

Well, a few days ago, Arbaz's girlfriend, Leeza Bindra had indicated towards a split with him through her social media posts. In a couple of posts shared by Leeza on her Instagram stories, she had also asked the viewers to not link her name with Arbaz as her 'future partner' may not like the same. She had gone ahead to state that she has 'moved on.'

Looks like, Leeza has now had a change of mind. In a few Instagram stories shared by the actress, she now claims that she will 'never breakup' with Arbaaz and that a 'show' can never be the reason to break off a relationship. Leeza also calls out Nikki for her behaviour and states that despite knowing of Arbaaz being in a relationship, she still does not maintain her distance with Arbaaz. Leeza writes, ''l am always there for you in your good and bad time. will never leave you alone.''

In the next slide, sharing a picture of herself with Arbaaz, Leeza writes, ''I have seen Arbaaz's mom praying for her son. And he is just trying to fulfill his parents dreams inside the show And he is not wrong. e would have been wrong if The girl doesn't know that he is in a relationship with me. Ritesh Sir has told this to the girl twice. Still!''

Further confirming that she does not want to breakup with Arbaaz, Leeza writes, ''A game can never break someone's relationship. Yes, we are in relationship. I never ever break up with him.''

article-image

For the uninformed, Arbaaz was last seen in Splitsvilla X5 and he later ventured in the Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 house. In one of the episodes of the show, Arbaaz had also slammed a chair on the floor when Bigg Boss announced that Abhijeet and Nikki will be doing a task together as a couple.

article-image
