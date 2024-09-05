'I Have Moved On': Did Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Fame Arbaz Patel's Girlfriend Leeza Bindra Announce Their Separation?

While Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli's proximity in the Bigg Boss Marathi house has been making quite a lot of buzz, the Splitsvilla fame, during the show recently had announced that he is 'committed,' which left Nikki Tamboli hurt. Depsite all of it, Arbaz's growing proximity with Nikki even after being in a committed relationship outside the show has raised a lot of eyebrows.

Read Also Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli

Now, Arbaz's girlfriend, Leeza Bindra has finally addressed all the questions posed at her and has declared that she has 'moved on.' Leeza, shared a picture of her on her Instagram stories with a long note, where she asks her followers to not 'link her name' with anyone as her 'future partner' may not like it. Leeza also mentions how she believes in letting go and leaving everything in God's hand. She says that she has not wronged anyone and hence she is very sure that nothing wrong can happen to her. In the next story, Leeza mentions that she has now moved on.

Have a look at Leeza's post here:

Arbaaz Patel's girlfriend Leeza Bindra. |

In the next slide, the actress writes, ''We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we're curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths. Life is about how much you can take and keep fighting, how much you can suffer and keep moving forward. I have already moved on.''

Not just this, Leeza has also unfollowed Arbaz on her Instagram handle.

For the unversed, Arbaz has been growing close to Nikki in the Bigg Boss Marathi house. He was also recently questioned by host Riteish Deshmukh on the same and was asked why was he doing so if he is already in a relationship outside the show.