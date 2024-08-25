Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli

By: Aanchal Choudhary | August 25, 2024
Nikki Tamboli, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 14 is currently seen in the Bigg Boss Marathi house.
The actress, who shares a good friendship with a few co contestants is also often seen getting into nasty fights with others.
While Nikki is often seen sharing glimpses of her bold and beautiful photoshoots on her social media handles, we noticed that the actress' Instagram grid is dominated with pictures of the actress donning black outfits quite often.
Needless to say that Nikki stuns in everything that she wears. But her love affair with the colour black is undeniable.
And ofcourse, the way black outfits compliment the actress and only accentuate her beauty further is something that cannot go unnoticed.
Well, we love Nikki's pouty pictures, but let's just all agree that the actress has a smile to die for and that she should smile more often.
Nikki, currently in the Bigg Boss Marathi house was seen getting schooled by host Riteish Deshmukh in the weekend ka vaar episode.