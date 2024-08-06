Who Is Arbaz Patel? All About Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Contestant Grabbing Eyeballs For Flirting With Nikki Tamboli

Arbaz Patel is currently seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi season 5. The reality show is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh. Currently, he is grabbing headlines for flirting with his co-contestant, Nikki Tamboli.

In one of the episodes, Arbaaz impressed Nikki by chopping tomatoes into a heart shape and showing it to her. The latter seemed impressed by his gesture. Patel was also seen showing it to the camera.

Check out the video:

While many netizens are curious about who Arbaz is, we have gathered some information about him.

Who is Arbaz Patel?

Arbaz hails from Aurangabad. He is a social media influencer, a model and an actor who has a following of 1.8 million followers on Instagram. He is 24 years old.

He has also been a part of several music videos. Arbaz describes himself as 'aggressive, attractive and strong.'

Arbaz revealed that his interests are: gym, acting, and eating.

Arbaz is also featured in Splitsvilla X5, where he formed a connection with Nayera Ahuja. He is currently the finalist of the show and his participation in Splitsvilla showcased his competitive spirit.

Although the show is currently airing on MTV, filming was completed some time ago.

The duo had indulged in a major controversy after Nayera accused Arbaz of being in a relationship before joining the show. He was also rumoured to be engaged; however, he denied the reports and stated that he is currently in a relationship with Leeza Bindra.

Patel clarified that he was not dating anyone while he was in Splitsvilla, but after the show got over, he found love in Leeza.