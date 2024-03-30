Splitsvilla X5 Confirmed Contestants List: Rushali Yadav To Adit Minocha

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 30, 2024
India's biggest dating reality television show, Splitsvilla is back with a new season, and will premiere from March 30, 2024. Ahead of it, here's a list of 21 confirmed contestants
Hailing from Ajmer, Rushali Yadav is a model, who was placed in the top 3 of India's Next Top Model season 4.
Jashwanth Bopanna is a dancer, actor and a model from Bangalore. He was also a runner-up on MTV Roadies South Africa and a participant in Bigg Boss OTT Kannada.
Akriti Negi is a 22-year-old social media influencer, who has earlier appeared on MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand season 19 as a contestant.
Adit Minocha is a YouTuber, a gamer, a fitness freak and a singer.
Kashish Kapoor is a 23-year-old digital creator, who has over 152K followers on Instagram.
Hailing from Raipur, Ayushmaan Maggu is a fitness model.
Ishita Rawat is a fashion model hailing from Chandigarh and is also a marketing manager.
Abhishek Jain, also known as Addy, is a 19-year-old is a actor, dancer, model.
Shobhika Bali is a 21-year-old from Chandigarh, who lives in the United Kingdom.
Yuvraj Bass is from Chandigarh and has a striking appearance inked with tattoos.
Niharika Porwal also known as Dr. Arica is a research scientist. She has also been a part of several shows like Shiksha Mandal, and Bekaboo 2 among others.
Arbaz Shaikh is a 24-year-old influencer with over 1.7M followers on Instagram.
Khanak Waghnani is a 20-year-old model and a business student at Heriot-Watt University in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Harsh Arora is an actor and a model, who was the first runner up mister fitness supermodel world.
Nidhi Goyal is a fashion designer, yogini and travel blogger.
Dev Karan Sharma is a 22-year-old boy, who is a national basketball player.
Anicka Sharma is a 24-year-old content creator and actor who has over 744K followers on Instagram.
Dewangini Vyas is a 24-year-old from Udaipur. He was also a part of MTV Roadies earlier.
Ameha Gurung is a part-time stylist and a social media influencer with 25.8K followers on Instagram.
Aniket Pakhrin Lama is a fitness coach and an athlete from Siliguri.
From Dehradun, Siwet Tomar was the runner-up on MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand.
