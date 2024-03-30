Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Twin In White At Mannara Chopra's Birthday Bash In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 30, 2024
Bigg Boss 17 finalists Mannara Chopra celebrated her birthday on Friday.
Dressed in Forever New's red ruffle halter midi dress, Mannara Chopra hosted an intimate birthday party for her close friends and family in Mumbai.
Mannara Chopra's cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra made an appearance with her husband, singer Nick Jonas at the party.
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta were also seen at Mannara Chopra's birthday bash.
Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra wore a black floral dress at the party.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned in white outfits as they posed with Mannara Chopra.
Dance choreographer Terence Lewis posed with Mannara Chopra.
'Sun Raha Hai' singer Ankit Tiwari was dressed in casuals as he arrived at Mannara Chopra's birthday.
Fukrey actor Manjot Singh was also seen.
Dressed in all-black outfit, Zeeshan Siddique also made an appearance.
