Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli Breaks Down After Riteish Deshmukh Makes Her APOLOGISE To Entire Maharashtra

After raking up controversies in Bigg Boss 14, actress Nikki Tamboli has now participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 5, and there too, she has been grabbing eyeballs for all the wrong reasons. In the latest episode, host Riteish Deshmukh was seen lashing out at her for her behaviour, and he ended up making her apologise to the whole of Maharashtra.

Nikki locked horns with co-contestant Varsha Usgaonkar and other housemates from the first day itself, and she was seen getting into several ugly spats throughout the week. During the recent Bhaucha Dhakka episode, Riteish slammed Nikki for being disrespectful towards Varsha, who is a senior actress in the Marathi film industry.

He stated that though her points were correct, the way she voiced them was extremely wrong and unacceptable. Not just that, but he went on to criticise her for presenting a wrong image of the 'Marathi maanus' with her behaviour inside the house.

"You might thing this is your style and swag, but it is just your arrogance. Who are you? What do you think of yourself? You have raised questions on the behaviour of a Marathi maanus with your conduct. You have to apologise to each and every Marathi maanus on national television," Riteish said as he schooled Nikki.

The actress was then seen breaking down into tears and apologising to the people of the state for her behaviour. She also promised the host that she will be careful with her words and actions in future.

Riteish also called out Varsha Usgaonkar for stretching every argument and not trying to broker peace in the house.

Nikki was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14, and even though she could not win the trophy, she was one of the most talked about contestants on the show, but majorly because of her behaviour and fights with other housemates. There too, she was reprimanded by host Salman Khan multiple times for her demeanour with others on the reality show.