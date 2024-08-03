Sai Ketan Rao’s Girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar Reacts On Why No Contestants Went To Congratulate Sana Makbul Post Her Bigg Boss OTT 3 Win: ‘Everybody was..’

Sana Makbul lifting the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy has het fans and followers elated. While the actress’ victory is being celebrated by them all, they have also been noticing the slightest of things, including the contestants reaction to Sana’s win.

Sana’s fans bashed all the contestants including Sai Ketan Rao for not going on the stage and wishing the actress on her victory. Well, Shivangi Khedkar, Sai Ketan Rao’s girlfriend took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to reveal what exactly happened and why did no one go on stage to congratulate Sana for her win. Taking to her X handle, Shivangi revealed that they were all given clear instructions on not moving from their places as the makers wanted to capture Sana’s winning reaction. Shivangi also stated that there was no hate on stage today.

Shivangi wrote, “Before more hate tweets go around. Just wanna tell Everybody was told not to get up and go on stage bcoz they wanted to capture her reaction after the win. Only family will go wer the clear instructions. there was no hate on stage today!!!!”

For the uninformed, Sai Ketan Rao went ahead to be a part of the top 5 contestants on the show. However, he was ousted on the fourth spot, post which, Ranvir Shorey, Naezy and Sana Makbul went ahead to be the top three contestants and Sana eventually lifted the trophy.