 Sai Ketan Rao’s Girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar Reacts On Why No Contestants Went To Congratulate Sana Makbul Post Her Bigg Boss OTT 3 Win: ‘Everybody was..’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSai Ketan Rao’s Girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar Reacts On Why No Contestants Went To Congratulate Sana Makbul Post Her Bigg Boss OTT 3 Win: ‘Everybody was..’

Sai Ketan Rao’s Girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar Reacts On Why No Contestants Went To Congratulate Sana Makbul Post Her Bigg Boss OTT 3 Win: ‘Everybody was..’

Shivangi Khedkar took to her X handle to clear her stance on nobody congratulating Sana Makbul post her victory.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image

Sana Makbul lifting the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy has het fans and followers elated. While the actress’ victory is being celebrated by them all, they have also been noticing the slightest of things, including the contestants reaction to Sana’s win.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao's Girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar Receives Threats From Elvish Yadav,...
article-image

Sana’s fans bashed all the contestants including Sai Ketan Rao for not going on the stage and wishing the actress on her victory. Well, Shivangi Khedkar, Sai Ketan Rao’s girlfriend took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to reveal what exactly happened and why did no one go on stage to congratulate Sana for her win. Taking to her X handle, Shivangi revealed that they were all given clear instructions on not moving from their places as the makers wanted to capture Sana’s winning reaction. Shivangi also stated that there was no hate on stage today.

Shivangi wrote, “Before more hate tweets go around. Just wanna tell Everybody was told not to get up and go on stage bcoz they wanted to capture her reaction after the win. Only family will go wer the clear instructions. there was no hate on stage today!!!!”

For the uninformed, Sai Ketan Rao went ahead to be a part of the top 5 contestants on the show. However, he was ousted on the fourth spot, post which, Ranvir Shorey, Naezy and Sana Makbul went ahead to be the top three contestants and Sana eventually lifted the trophy.

Read Also
Sana Makbul Vs Tejasswi Prakash, Feathery Gown Becomes Bigg Boss Winners' Trademark
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sai Ketan Rao’s Girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar Reacts On Why No Contestants Went To Congratulate Sana...

Sai Ketan Rao’s Girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar Reacts On Why No Contestants Went To Congratulate Sana...

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: Salman Khan Please Come Back To Keep Us Entertained

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: Salman Khan Please Come Back To Keep Us Entertained

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Teaser Review - Vijay Varma Might Not Lead You To Right Destination

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Teaser Review - Vijay Varma Might Not Lead You To Right Destination

Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Ranvir Shorey On Working On His Social Media Presence & Sana Makbul’s Win:...

Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Ranvir Shorey On Working On His Social Media Presence & Sana Makbul’s Win:...

Tamannaah Bhatia Supports 'Friend' John Abraham After He Calls Journalist 'Idiot': 'Don't Judge...

Tamannaah Bhatia Supports 'Friend' John Abraham After He Calls Journalist 'Idiot': 'Don't Judge...