From Arbaz Patel To Himanshi Khurana; These Celebrities DITCHED Their Partners For Romance In Bigg Boss House

By: Aanchal Choudhary | September 05, 2024
Arbaaz Patel's growing proximity with Nikki Tamboli in the Bigg Boss Marathi season 5's house has been raising a lot of questions. Apparently, the actor is currently in a committed relationship outside the show. Looks like, Leeza Bindra, Arbaaz's girlfriend, tired of his philandering ways has decided to call it quits.
Priyank Sharma was in a relationship with Divya Agarwal before entering Bigg Boss 11. The actor however later grew closer to Benafsha Soonawala, his co contestant in Bigg Boss 11. Divya had also later on entered the Bigg Boss house to confront him which led to a huge drama.
Himanshi Khurana was in a relationship for 10 years and also engaged when she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actress, initially reluctant, later on broke her engagement and was larter dating Asim Riaz even after the show came to an end. However, the couple recently split ways and cited 'religious differences' as the reason.
Benafsha Soonawala was in a relationship with Varun Sood before entering the Bigg Boss 11 house. However, the actress's proximity with co contestant Priyank Sharma grew in the Bigg Boss house, soon after, Benafsha and Varun broke up too.
Paras Chhabra, who was in a relationship with Akanksha Puri in the Bigg Boss house, later went ahead to grow closer to Mahira Sharma in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actor was also slammed for the same by host Salman Khan. Akanskha and Paras eventually called it quits. Paras and Mahira too have split ways recently.
Srishty Rode was engaged to Manish Nagdev before she entered the Bigg Boss 12 house. However, in the show, her proximity with Rohit Suchanti grew, which later on resulted into the actress parting ways with Manish post the show. Srishty and Rohit never admitted to having feelings for each other.