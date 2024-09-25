 Abhijeet Sawant Is Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Winner, Nikki Tamboli 4th Runner-Up: Real Or Fake?
Amidst the anticipation of grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Wikipedia has already declared the winner of the show

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss Marathi 5, hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh, is just a couple of weeks away from its grand finale. In these final days, all eyes are on that one contestant who will lift the winner's trophy. Amidst the anticipation of grand finale, Wikipedia has already declared the winner of the show. Yes, you read that right!

A screenshot of a Wikipedia page has gone viral on social media platforms which shows the winner's name. It also displays who the runners-ups are and which contestants got evicted.

The viral photo shows singer Abhijeet Sawant as the winner. While Ankita Walavalkar has been declared as the first runner-up, Suraj Chavan is the second runner-up and Nikki Tamboli is the fourth runner-up as per the viral photo.

article-image

Wait, allow us to explain. No official announcement has been made by the makers yet. And you can put the blame on Wikipedia as someone edited the information on the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 winner page on the website. It is an open source and anyone can edit the information there.

The information has now changed, maybe after Wikipedia was alerted of the error. Take a look at the now-viral photo here:

The grand finale of the ongoing season, which has been full of drama, is scheduled to take place on October 6. Fans are rooting for their favourite contestants and a section of social media users have already predicted who the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 will be.

This time, celebrities like Abhijeet, Nikki, Ankita, Suraj, Arbaz Patel, Varsha Usgaonkar, Nikhil Damle, Ghanshyam Darvade, Irina Rudakova, Vaibhav Chavan, Aarya Jadhao, Purushottam Dada Patil, Dhananjay Powar, Janhavi Killekar and others, participated in the reality show.

