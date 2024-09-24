 ‘Our Pairing Is Just Like Siddharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’: Bigg Boss Marathi’s Arbaz Patel On His Camaraderie With Nikki Tamboli (Exclusive)
In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Arbaz Patel opened up about his camaraderie with Bigg Boss Marathi 5’s Co contestant Nikki Tamboli and compared his pairing with her with Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Aanchal Choudhary Neelima KulkarniUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 08:09 PM IST
article-image

Arbaz Patel went ahead to be one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss Marathi 5 this year. From his love angle with Nikki Tamboli to him being questioned by Riteish Deshmukh about his alleged relationship, Arbaz has gone ahead to garner several headlines.

Well, the actor, who recently got evicted from the show got in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal and spoke about his eviction from the show and his pairing with Nikki Tamboli.

Speaking about the same, Arbaz says, “Nikki is very strong in the game but as a person she is very soft. Our emotions for each other are very genuine. You will see us together in the future too if she decides to whenever she comes out of the show. If she thinks that she wants to stay with Arbaz, then why not. People of Maharashtra are really like us together and they want to see more of us. Everyone is just saying that the ‘Jodi is very nice’ and the Jodi is just like Siddharth and Shehnaaz. And this Jodi too is hit just like them. So they want us to work together and see our chemistry too.”

Arbaz has also expressed his desire to participate in Bigg Boss 18 in this conversation with us.

For the uninformed, Arbaz’s girlfriend Leeza had lashed out at Nikki recently and had refused to breakup with him, stating she will forever be by his side.

