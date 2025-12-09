'Damage Control?': Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Calls Out Sanjiv Goenka For Praising Dhurandhar Amid Anupama Chopra's Review Backlash

Political commentator Abhijit Iyer-Mitra has reacted sharply to Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the media outlet The Hollywood Reporter India, for praising Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar.

Mitra called out Goenka for suddenly appreciating the film amid backlash over journalist Anupama Chopra's negative review of Dhurandhar, which sparked criticism from netizens, leading Chopra to take down her review from YouTube.

Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Calls Out Sanjiv Goenka Over Dhurandhar Praise

Abhijit commented on Sanjiv's review of Dhurandhar and said, "Sanjiv here, owns Hollywood Reporter - of which Anupama Chopra is the Chief Editor. Damage Control?"

What Sanjiv Goenka Said About Dhurandhar

Sanjiv Goenka took to his X handle, and wrote, "Watched #Dhurandhar and loved it. A hard hitting narrative, stellar performances and incredible craft. @RanveerOfficial delivers an authentic and powerful performance. Big kudos to @AdityaDharFilms, @B62Studios, @jiostudios and the entire cast. Special mention to Akshaye Khanna, who continues to win over Gen Z with that undeniable ‘aura.' Also great to see the songs trending as chartbusters. Congratulations to @saregamaglobal. Excited for Part 2."

What Anupama Chopra Said About Dhurandhar

On Hollywood Reporter India's YouTube channel, Anupama said, "Directed by Aditya Dhar, who six years ago delivered the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, this three-hour-thirty-four-minute film is only Part 1, with Part 2 arriving in March. Aditya tactically weaves in real events like the Kandahar hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and 26/11 recordings to push buttons harder, but the mix of fact and flamboyance proves both dangerous and clunky."

Further, she added, "Ranveer Singh plays Hamza, an undercover operative who infiltrates Karachi’s Lyari underworld, while a spectacular cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun fills out a Gotham-like world of gang rivalry, ISI machinations, and extreme violence."

Paresh Rawal Slams Anupama Chopra's Dhurandhar Review

After Anupama's review of Dhurandhar, actor Paresh Rawal slammed her, and in response to her tweet on his X handle (formerly Twitter), he wrote: "Aren't you tired of being Miss Irrelevant?"

About Dhurandhar

Inspired by real-life events and the crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, Dhurandhar draws from true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan.

The film features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.