Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 9: Pari Threatens Suicide, Noina Heartbroken After Seeing Tulsi & Mihir Together

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 134

The episode begins with Pari explaining how Ranvijay was against committing fraud in Mihir's company, but she had threatened him by saying she wouldn't marry him otherwise. She adds that Ranvijay repeatedly asked her to confess the fraud to the family, but she always refused, insisting that they needed to think about themselves.

Mihir says he has always cared for Pari and had often told her he would divide his property among his three children. Pari counters that he only talked about it but never acted, to which Mihir replies that she could have simply asked. "Bheek maangti?" Pari snaps.

An emotional Mihir says he always supported Pari, even going against his wife Tulsi, by agreeing to her marriage with Ranvijay because she loved him. He says she failed to see all this and instead chose to take such a big step for money, adding that Tulsi went to jail because of her actions. Pari says she never expected the matter to escalate and believed she would keep it a secret forever.

Tulsi tells Pari she knows she is only trying to protect Ranvijay despite him being a bad person, adding that Ranvijay forged Mihir's signatures fully aware that Mihir could fall into trouble, yet he continued. Pari defends Ranvijay, saying she did everything because she didn't want to live in a chawl after marriage. She argues that sons bring their wives into their home, but daughters must move into their husband's house. She says Tulsi never told her she could continue living in Shantiniketan after marriage and instead was busy giving her cooking lessons.

Pari tells Mihir that if he wants to throw her out of Shantiniketan, he may do so. She adds that she has no parents of her own and only had Mandira in her life, but Tulsi and Mihir cuts ties with her as well, leaving her with no one to go to. Pari says that if Mihir still wants to call the police, he may, but he should call them for her, not Ranvijay.

Tulsi tells Pari that Mihir knows exactly who is truly at fault. She adds that even though Ranvijay knew the fraud could land both of them in jail, Pari is still supporting him. Tulsi reminds her that she herself went to jail and Mihir was shattered because of it, yet all Pari seems to care about is Ranvijay. She asks Pari whether she truly believes he is the right partner for her, someone who separated her from her own family, and asks her to think carefully before it's too late.

Pari admits that she is siding with Ranvijay because she genuinely loves him. She then threatens that if her marriage to Ranvijay is called off, she will commit suicide.

Later, Ranvijay thanks her for saving him and says he was about to tell her the truth. Pari warns him never to misuse her love again and questions him for hiding things from her, adding that next time she will not save him.

Mihir gets emotional and tells Tulsi that he regrets not listening to her when she repeatedly warned him that Ranvijay was not the right person. He says that today his own daughter, Pari, spoke so harshly and claimed that he treats her like an adopted child. Tulsi consoles him, saying that he has always done the right thing because he is her father and loves her deeply.

Mihir says he became blinded by his love for Pari, he loved her unconditionally so she would never feel adopted.

Tulsi then tells Mihir that they must stop the wedding and make Pari understand the truth before she gets trapped further by Ranvijay. Mihir apologises to Tulsi.

Outside the room, Noina overhears their conversation and sees them emotionally close. Heartbroken, she leaves Shantiniketan and returns to her home.

At home, Noina talks to herself, saying she cannot live without Mihir, that she wants to be with him, and that Mihir and Tulsi can never become one.