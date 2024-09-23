‘Leeza Bindra Pregnant Hai’: Splitsvilla X5’s Nayera Ahuja Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Bigg Boss Marathi 5’s Arbaz Patel & His Lady Love

Not only has Arbaz Patel gone ahead to be one of the most talked about contestants with his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi, but his girlfriend Leeza Bindra too has been making headlines with her ‘on and off breakup-patchup’ games with Arbaz on her social media handles. The actress who had some time ago claimed that she does not want to associate herself with Arbaz, then later on went ahead to state that she will never leave him.

Now, Arbaz’s connection from Splitsvilla X5 has made some shocking revelations about both both Arbaz and his girlfriend Leeza and has claimed that the two of them are ‘dramebaaz.’ She also pities Nikki for being unaware of Arbaz’s true intentions.

In a clip going viral on Instagram, Nayera can be seen saying, “Arbaz and Leeza, ek number ke dramebaaz hai. Woh ladki (Leeza) kisiko chat pe bolti hai ki woh show toh scripted hai. Love angle karna padta hai. Phir kisi aur ko chat par bolti hai ki usko bahut dukh ho raha hai with the fact that Arbaz crossed all his limits. Phir kisiko bolti hai married hai toh kisi aur ko bolti hai unmarried hai. Inn dono ne mera dimaag puri tarah se khatam kar chuke hai.”

She further adds how everything Arbaz and Leeza do is just PR game, Nayera says, “Usne pehle Splitsvilla ke time par rumours failaye ki woh shaadi shuda hai. Ab inki PR team ne ek nayi strategy banayi. Mujhe kisike taraf se message bhijwaya ki Leeza pregnant hai. Yeh pura game plan banaya gaya ki inki puri news sirf unki shaadi aur bachon pe bani rahe.”

“Eventually, Nikki and I will be fools,” adds Nayera as she speaks about Arbaz patching up with Leeza.