 Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Finalists & Where To Watch
The reality show which is inspired by Big Brother, is nearing its conclusion. Fans are going gaga about who will be the next winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 06:13 PM IST
Bigg Marathi 5 OTT Release Date | File Image

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi premiered on July 28, 2024, and the reality show is nearing its conclusion. The finale episode is just around the corner, and fans are going gaga about who will be the next winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Marathi 5 finale episode?

The finale is all set to take place on Sunday, October 6. Audiences can watch it LIVE on Jio Cinema at 9:30 pm.

It will also be available to watch on Colors Marathi TV channel.

Top contestants in Bigg Boss Marathi 5

Presently, there are seven contestants in the house, including Suraj Chavan, Ankita Prabhu Walawalkar, Varsha Usgaonkar, Dhananjay Powar, Abhijeet Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, and Jahnavi Killekar. The competition in the house became much more challenging after Arbaz Patel and Pandarinath (Paddy) Kamble were evicted. The top five contestants will be revealed on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

It was hosted by actor and filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Prize Money

The winner will receive a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. On Sunday, the show is expected to start with a special performance by stars and cheerful audiences.

Akshay Kelkar was the winner of the fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi and he received a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh, a gold bracelet, and a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

