'Head Was Broken, Covered In Blood': Former Miss Universe Contestant Kseniya Alexandrova Dies At 30 After Her Car Collides With Elk, Husband Devastated

Kseniya Alexandrova, a Russian model and a contestant of Miss Universe 2017, died on August 12 after her husband and she met with a freak accident in Tver Oblast, Russia. Their car reportedly collied with an elk which ran in the middle of the road, and the 30-year-old model succumbed to her injuries days after being in the hospital.

According to a report in the New York Post, the incident took place on July 5 when Kseniya and her husband were driving home from Rzhev. An elk suddenly darted onto the road and their car collided with it, resulting into a major mishap. Kseniya, who was in the passenger seat, suffered the maximum blow, while her husband, who was driving, also sustained injuries.

Kseniya was rendered unconscious after the accident. In an official statement to Russian media outlet, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, her husband said, "From the moment it jumped out to the impact, a split second passed. I didn't have time to do anything. The elk flew into the car. The blow hit Ksyusha in the head. She was unconscious, her head was broken, everything was covered in blood."

Kseniya's devastated husband recalled that the elk's legs pierced through the windshield of their sports car and shattered the model's skull from the front. She was rushed to a hospital in Moscow, but after being treated for over a month, she succumbed to her injuries.

It was only in March this year that Kseniya and her husband had gotten married in a dreamy ceremony. The model had also shared photos from her wedding on Instagram.

Kseniya was the first runner-up in the Miss Russia pageant in 2017. In the same year, she represented Russia in the Miss Universe pageant.