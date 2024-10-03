 ‘Salem’s Lot OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The supernatural horror film is an adaptation of Stephen King's book of the same name. It is directed and written by Gary Dauberman

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 02:31 PM IST
‘Salem’s Lot OTT Release Date | Trailer

'Salem's Lot is a supernatural horror film starring Lewis Pullman, Alfre Woodard and Makenzie Leigh in the lead roles. The film had its world premiere on September 25, 2024 at the Beyond Fest. It is streaming on OTT.

When and where to 'Salem's Lot?

The film is streaming on HBO Max. Stephen King has shared the poster of the film with a caption that reads, "My and my friend the Count await the premiere of the latest 'SALEM'S LOT, October 3, HBO Max." The film is also available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play.

Plot

The plot of the film revolves around an author named Ben Mears, who returns to his hometown and uncovers paranormal activities around him. He soon realises that his neighbors are turning into vampires and are now hunting him. What actions will Ben take next? Will he be able to save himself?

Cast

The cast of the film includes Lewis Pullman as Ben Mears, Makenzie Leigh as Susan Norton, Alfre Woodard as Dr Cody, Alexander Ward as Kurt Barlow, Cade Woodward as Ralph Glick, Nicholas Crovetti as Danny Glick, Spencer Treat Clark as Mike Ryerson, Jordan Preston Carter as Mark Petrie, Pilou Asbæk as Richard Straker and John Benjamin Hickey as Father Callahan, among others.

All about 'Salem's Lot

The supernatural horror film is an adaptation of Stephen King. It is directed and written by Gary Dauberman. It is produced by James Wan, Mark Wolper, Roy Lee, and Michael Clear under New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, and Vertigo Entertainment. Michael Burgess has done the cinematography and Luke Ciarrocchi has edited the film. Nathan Barr and Lisneth Scott has composed the music.

