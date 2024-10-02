 Challengers OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Zendaya's Film Online
The romantic film is directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Justin Kuritzkes

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Challengers OTT Release Date | Trailer

Challengers is a romantic film starring Zendaya in the lead role. The film premiered in Sydney, and later, it was released in theatres on March 26, 2024. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Challengers?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is also available for rent on Apple TV+, YouTube, and Google Play. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and captioned, "Who will be the winner? On October 1st, watch the tennis match that stops the world in 'Challengers' on Prime Video."

Plot

The film revolves around a famous tennis player-turned-coach, Tashi, who marries tennis champion Art Donaldson. Things take an exciting turn when she bets on a challenge and forces Art to take part in it in the hope of helping him overcome his fear of losing. What happens when Art finds himself standing across the net from Tashi's ex-boyfriend?

Cast

The cast of the film includes Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, Josh O'Connor as Patrick Zweig, Darnell Appling as New Rochelle Final Umpire, Darnell Appling as New Rochelle Final Umpire, Nada Despotovich as Tashi's mother, AJ Lister as Lily Donaldson, AJ Lister as Lily Donaldson, Hailey Gates as Helen, Jake Jensen as Finn Larsen and Naheem Garcia as Tashi's father, among others.

All about Challengers

The romantic film is directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Justin Kuritzkes. It is produced by Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Rachel O'Connor and Zendaya under Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Frenesy Film Company and Pascal Pictures. Amazon MGM Studios and Warner Bros Pictures.

