 Scrambled OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The comedy film is written and directed by Leah McKendrick.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
Scrambled is a comedy film starring Leah McKendrick and Ego Nwodim in the lead roles. The film had a world premiere on March 11, 2023 at South by Southwest And later, it was released in theatres on February 2, 2024. Currently, the movie is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Scrambled?

The film is available on Amazon Prime Video. However, it is also available on Apple iTunes and YouTube on a rental basis in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Plot

The story follows Nellie, a 34-year-old single woman who spends her weekends attending friends' weddings and baby showers. She feels lonely after a bad dating experience, and her situation takes a turn when a doctor informs her that her fertility may be at risk due to her age. Nellie decides to freeze her eggs, embarking on a journey of self-discovery. The rest of the story unfolds as she navigates the challenges and opportunities that come with her decision.

Cast and production of Scrambled

Along with Leah McKendrick as Nellie the cast of the film includes Ego Nwodim as Sheila, Andrew Santino as Jesse, Clancy Brown as Richard, June Diane Raphael as Monroe, Yvonne Strahovski as Sarah and Feodor Chin as a doctor, among others.

The comedy film is written and directed by Leah McKendrick. It is produced by Gillian Bohrer, Amanda Mortimer, Jonathan Levine, and Brett Haley under the banner of Megamix and BondIt Media Capital.

Julia Swain has done the cinematography and Sandra Torres Granovsky has edited the film.

