The Platform 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Platform 2 is a horror thriller film starring Hovik Keuchkerian and Milena Smit in the lead roles. It will be released on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch The Platform 2?

The film is set to premiere on October 4, 2024 and audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and captioned, "The ones above, the ones below, and the ones who fall.THE PLATFORM 2 is coming to Netflix October 4! #GeekedWeek."

The ones above, the ones below, and the ones who fall.



THE PLATFORM 2 is coming to Netflix October 4! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/xSuwOmwN07 — Netflix (@netflix) September 20, 2024

Plot

The film revolves around criminals who are held up within a multi-story building designed like a prison, that holds criminals in it. The sequel introduces a mysterious leader who controls the supply of food and water to the prisoners, who He imposes strict laws to the system.

What happens when criminals get entangled in a rebellion against this bizarre structure, where eating from the wrong plate could mean a death sentence? What would they do to save themselves is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of The Platform 2

The cast of the film includes Milena Smit as Perempuan, Oscar Jaenada, Natalia Tena and Hovik Keuchkerian as Zamiatin, among others. The film is the sequel to the dystopian sci-fi thriller The Platform. It is directed and written by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, David Desola, Egoitz Moreno, and Pedro Rivero.

Platform 2 is produced by Carlos Juarez and Raquel Perea under the banner of Basque Films. The cinematography is done by Jon D Dominguez.