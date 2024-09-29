Boat OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Yogi Babu & Gouri G Kishan's Film

Boat OTT Release Date | Trailer

Boat is an adventure thriller film starring Yogi Babu and Gouri G Kishan in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on August 2, 2024. It is set to stream on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Boat?

The film is set to stream online on October 1, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. It is directed and written by Chimbu Deven.

Plot

The plot of the film is set against the backdrop of the pre-Independence era and narrates the story of a group of 10 people in Madras who decide to save their lives but get stranded on a damaged boat in the middle of Bay of Bengal as they discover that the Japanese have started bombing their nation. What happens when Kumaran gets to know that the food and water supply has shortened, and he also learns that one of the passengers is a terrorist associated with the Indian National Army? Things become much more intense when a shark tries to approach the boat. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Boat

Cast of the film includes Yogi Babu as Kumaran, MS Bhaskar as Muthaiyya, Gouri G Kishan as Lakshmi, Chinni Jayanth as Narayanan, Jesse Fox-Allen as Irwin Thomas, Chaams as Lal, Jangiri Madhumitha as Vijaya and Pondy Ravi as an Indian Imperial Police officer, among others.

It is produced by Prabha Premkumar, Chimbu Devan, and C Kalaivani under Maali and Maanvi Movie Makers and Chimbudeven Entertainment. Madhesh Manickam has done the cinematography and Ghibran has composed the music.