Prathinidhi 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Prathinidhi 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Prathinidhi 2 is a thriller film starring Nara Rohit and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on May 10, 2024, and it received mixed responses from audiences and critics. It is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Prathinidhi 2 online?

The film is streaming on Aha. The OTT platform shared the poster of the film on X and captioned, "New Political Thriller! "Prathinidhi 2" Chief Minister assassinated! Uncover the conspiracy & mystery."

Plot

The film narrates the story of a well-known journalist named Chetan, who gains fame after starting a news channel called NNC to expose the truth to society. His life takes a dramatic turn after an attempt on the Chief Minister's life. What happens next in Chetan's life is revealed in the film.

Cast

The film's cast includes Nara Rohit as Chetan, Sreeleela, Dinesh Tej as Chief Minister Viswa, Sachin Khedekar as Chief Minister Prajapathi, Jisshu Sengupta as Vikram Santhosh, Udaya Bhanu as Udayabhanu, Ajay Ghosh as Finance Minister Gajendra and Ajay as Prabhat Mishra, among others.

All about Prathinidhi 2

The Telugu language thriller film is a sequel to the original film, which is directed and written by Murthy Devagupthapu. It is produced by Kumarraza Bathula, Surendranath Bollineni and Anjaneyulu Sri Thota under the banner of Vanara Entertainments and Rana Arts. Nani Chamidisetty has done the cinematography and Ravi Teja Girijala has done the editing and Mahati Swara Sagar has composed the music of the film.