 Prathinidhi 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPrathinidhi 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Prathinidhi 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Telugu thriller film is a sequel to the original film, which is directed and written by Murthy Devagupthapu

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Prathinidhi 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Prathinidhi 2 is a thriller film starring Nara Rohit and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on May 10, 2024, and it received mixed responses from audiences and critics. It is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Prathinidhi 2 online?

The film is streaming on Aha. The OTT platform shared the poster of the film on X and captioned, "New Political Thriller! "Prathinidhi 2" Chief Minister assassinated! Uncover the conspiracy & mystery."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Zee Media Stock Jumps 10%, Hits ₹20.75 As Board Clears ₹200 Crore Fund-Raising Through 13.3 Crore Convertible Warrants
Zee Media Stock Jumps 10%, Hits ₹20.75 As Board Clears ₹200 Crore Fund-Raising Through 13.3 Crore Convertible Warrants
Maharashtra: MSRDC Delays Inauguration Of Samruddhi Mahamarg Stretch; Completion Pushed To November 2024
Maharashtra: MSRDC Delays Inauguration Of Samruddhi Mahamarg Stretch; Completion Pushed To November 2024
Archana Puran Singh Reveals Rejecting 'Lot of Films' Due To Kapil Sharma's Show: 'Films Are Shot More Overseas Than In India'
Archana Puran Singh Reveals Rejecting 'Lot of Films' Due To Kapil Sharma's Show: 'Films Are Shot More Overseas Than In India'
3.5 Lakh Weddings To Take Place In India Within The Next 2 Months; Hotels And Marriage Halls Running Out Of Capacity
3.5 Lakh Weddings To Take Place In India Within The Next 2 Months; Hotels And Marriage Halls Running Out Of Capacity

The film narrates the story of a well-known journalist named Chetan, who gains fame after starting a news channel called NNC to expose the truth to society. His life takes a dramatic turn after an attempt on the Chief Minister's life. What happens next in Chetan's life is revealed in the film.

Cast

The film's cast includes Nara Rohit as Chetan, Sreeleela, Dinesh Tej as Chief Minister Viswa, Sachin Khedekar as Chief Minister Prajapathi, Jisshu Sengupta as Vikram Santhosh, Udaya Bhanu as Udayabhanu, Ajay Ghosh as Finance Minister Gajendra and Ajay as Prabhat Mishra, among others.

Read Also
Kottukkaali OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

All about Prathinidhi 2

The Telugu language thriller film is a sequel to the original film, which is directed and written by Murthy Devagupthapu. It is produced by Kumarraza Bathula, Surendranath Bollineni and Anjaneyulu Sri Thota under the banner of Vanara Entertainments and Rana Arts. Nani Chamidisetty has done the cinematography and Ravi Teja Girijala has done the editing and Mahati Swara Sagar has composed the music of the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prathinidhi 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Prathinidhi 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Archana Puran Singh Reveals Rejecting 'Lot of Films' Due To Kapil Sharma's Show: 'Films Are Shot...

Archana Puran Singh Reveals Rejecting 'Lot of Films' Due To Kapil Sharma's Show: 'Films Are Shot...

Devara Part 1 Review: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Magnum Opus Masters The Art Of Excess

Devara Part 1 Review: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Magnum Opus Masters The Art Of Excess

Kottukkaali OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Kottukkaali OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Jr NTR's Angry Fans Vandalise Telangana Theatre After Delay In Devara Screening Due To Technical...

Jr NTR's Angry Fans Vandalise Telangana Theatre After Delay In Devara Screening Due To Technical...