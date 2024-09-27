 Kottukkaali OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Kottukkaali OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Tamil film is written and directed by PS Vinothraj

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Kottukkaali OTT Release Date | Trailer

Kottukkaali stars Anna Ben and Soori in the lead roles. It was screened in February 2024 at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival and it released in theatres on August 23, 2024. The film is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Kottukkaali?

Kottukkaali is premiering on Amazon Prime Video. The makers of the films shared the poster of Kottukkaali on X and captioned, "Our #Kottukkaali will be streaming on @PrimeVideoIN starting tomorrow, September 27!"

Plot

The film revolves around Paandi, who returns from abroad after many years and decides to marry Meena. However, he later discovers that she loves a young man from a lower caste and is determined to marry him. Paandi believes that Meena is being influenced by evil and decides to exorcise this perceived influence on her. The rest of the story unfolds in the film.

Cast and production of Kottukkaali

The film features Soori as Paandi, Anna Ben as Meena, Poobalam Pragatheeswaran as Paandi's father, Jawahar Sakthi as Kumar, Sai Abinaya as Rani, Paandi's sister, and Mullaiyarasi, among others. The Tamil language film is written and directed by PS Vinothraj.

It is produced by Kalai Arasu and Sivakarthikeyan under the banner of SK Productions and The Little Wave Productions. Ganesh Siva has done the editing and B Sakthivel has done the cinematography.

