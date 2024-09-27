Ulajh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah's Film Online

Ulajh starring Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah is now streaming on Netflix. | Trailer

Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah starrer Ulajh is a spy thriller film which was released in theatres on August 2, 2024 and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The movie is now streaming on Netflix OTT platform.

Where to watch Ulajh?

The film is streaming on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the poster of the film and wrote, "In a world where every word is a lie and every step a risk, how far will she go for the pursuit of truth? Watch Ulajh, now on Netflix."

In a world where every word is a lie and every step a risk, how far will she go for the pursuit of truth? Watch Ulajh, now on Netflix.#UlajhOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/SXffRxtNsV — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 27, 2024

Plot

The film's plot centres on a young woman named Suhana Bhatia, who has dreamt of becoming a government officer since childhood. After years of hard work, she achieves her goal and becomes India's youngest Deputy High Commissioner. However, her life takes a dangerous turn when she becomes embroiled in a personal conspiracy. Will she be able to navigate this treacherous situation and safeguard her career?

Cast

The cast of the film includes Janhvi Kapoor as Suhana Bhatia, Gulshan Devaiah as Nakul Bhatia, Roshan Mathew as Sebin Joseph, Adil Hussain as Dhanraj Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang as Salim Sayeed, Rajendra Gupta as Manohar Rawal, Jitendra Joshi as Prakash Kamat, Arun Mallik as Ambassador Khurana and Priyanka Pal as The Scarred Woman, among others.

All about Ulajh

The spy thriller film is directed by Sudhanshu Saria and written by Saria and Parveez Shaikh. Ulajh is bankrolled by Vineet Jain under Junglee Pictures. Shashwat Sachdev has composed the music and Shreya Dev Dube has done the cinematography. Nitin Baid has edited the film.