Sarfira OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar's Film Online

Sarfira OTT Release Date | Trailer

Sarfira stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Radhikka Madan in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on July 12, 2024, and it received positive reviews from audiences and critics. Sarfira is now set to release on an OTT platform in October 2024.

When and where to watch Sarfira?

The film is set to release on October 11, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Disney + Hotstar.

Akshay Kumar shared a video on X to announce the film's release date on OTT. He wrote, "Apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye, #Sarfira hona padta hai! Watch the dreams of a common man soar in Sarfira, streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar from October 11."

Apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye, #Sarfira hona padta hai!



Watch the dreams of a common man soar in Sarfira, streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar from October 11.@DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/gLOZ2oXCtw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 26, 2024

Plot

The film is based on a true story set in Maharashtra. It narrates the story of a pilot named Vir Jagannath Mhatre, who comes up with a business idea to launch a budget airline with the aim to break down economic and social barriers. He is determined to make his idea successful and begins a journey of self-realisation. Along the way, he learns valuable lessons about love, responsibility, and loyalty, and ultimately faces the consequences of his actions. Will he be able to transform his dream into reality?

Cast and production of Sarfira

The film features Akshay Kumar as Vir Mahatre, Paresh Rawal as Paresh Goswami, Radhika Madan as Rani Mahatre, R Sarathkumar as Nedumaran, Seema Biswas as Vir's mother, Saurabh Goyal as Sam, Iravati Harshe Mayadev as Chitra and Anil Charanjeett as Mandar, among others.

Sarfira is an adaptation of Sudha Kongara's Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru. It is directed, and written by Sudha Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi.

Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra, Suriya, and Jyothika under the banner of Abundantia Entertainment, Cape Of Good Films, and 2D Entertainment.