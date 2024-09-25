Honeymoon Photographer OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Asha Negi's Series

Honeymoon Photographer OTT Release Date | Trailer

Honeymoon Photographer is a crime-thriller web series starring Asha Negi in the lead role. It is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Honeymoon Photographer?

The series is set to release on September 27, 2024. It will be available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, and Telugu on JioCinema.

The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X and stated, "Ek photographer, ek picture-perfect honeymoon aur ek deadly secret🔪 Who's the killer? #HoneymoonPhotographer, streaming 27 September onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium."

Plot

The series' plot revolves around a honeymoon photographer, Ambika Nath, who visits the Maldives for a work assignment and meets a newly wealthy married couple, Ahir Irani and Zoya Irani. But things take an intense turn when Adhir's body is found buried on a beach. When police investigate the murder, they suspect Zoya and Ambika Nath, but as the investigation unfolds, police discover hidden truths related to the murder. What happens next is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Honeymoon Photographer

The cast of the series includes Asha Negi as Zoya Irani, Sahil Salathia as Adhir Irani, Rajeev Siddhartha as Rihen/Zubin, Sahil Salathia as Adhir Irani and Samvedna Suwalka, among others. The crime thriller series is helmed by Arjun Srivastava. It is produced by Washid Mallick, Sushmitha Shetty and Rishabh Seth under the banner of Green Light Productions.