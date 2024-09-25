 Honeymoon Photographer OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Asha Negi's Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHoneymoon Photographer OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Asha Negi's Series

Honeymoon Photographer OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Asha Negi's Series

The upcoming crime thriller series is helmed by Arjun Srivastava

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Honeymoon Photographer OTT Release Date | Trailer

Honeymoon Photographer is a crime-thriller web series starring Asha Negi in the lead role. It is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Honeymoon Photographer?

The series is set to release on September 27, 2024. It will be available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, and Telugu on JioCinema.

The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X and stated, "Ek photographer, ek picture-perfect honeymoon aur ek deadly secret🔪 Who's the killer? #HoneymoonPhotographer, streaming 27 September onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium."

FPJ Shorts
IND vs BAN: Monkey Menace Hits Kanpur Stadium During India-Bangladesh Practice Session; Viral Video
IND vs BAN: Monkey Menace Hits Kanpur Stadium During India-Bangladesh Practice Session; Viral Video
Hezbollah Launches Qader 1 Ballistic Missile Targeting Mossad Headquarters In Tel Aviv Suburbs; Visuals Surface
Hezbollah Launches Qader 1 Ballistic Missile Targeting Mossad Headquarters In Tel Aviv Suburbs; Visuals Surface
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns In ₹98,000 Outfit
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns In ₹98,000 Outfit
Viral Videos: MS Dhoni Lands In Ranchi From US, Heads Straight Home To Spend Time With Family And Dogs
Viral Videos: MS Dhoni Lands In Ranchi From US, Heads Straight Home To Spend Time With Family And Dogs

Plot

The series' plot revolves around a honeymoon photographer, Ambika Nath, who visits the Maldives for a work assignment and meets a newly wealthy married couple, Ahir Irani and Zoya Irani. But things take an intense turn when Adhir's body is found buried on a beach. When police investigate the murder, they suspect Zoya and Ambika Nath, but as the investigation unfolds, police discover hidden truths related to the murder. What happens next is revealed in the series.

Read Also
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About, Plot, Cast & Where To...
article-image
Read Also
Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Medical Drama
article-image

Cast and production of Honeymoon Photographer

The cast of the series includes Asha Negi as Zoya Irani, Sahil Salathia as Adhir Irani, Rajeev Siddhartha as Rihen/Zubin, Sahil Salathia as Adhir Irani and Samvedna Suwalka, among others. The crime thriller series is helmed by Arjun Srivastava. It is produced by Washid Mallick, Sushmitha Shetty and Rishabh Seth under the banner of Green Light Productions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns In ₹98,000 Outfit

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns In ₹98,000 Outfit

Did Gauri Khan React To Instagram Post Criticising Triptii Dimri's 'Vulgar' Dance Step In Mere...

Did Gauri Khan React To Instagram Post Criticising Triptii Dimri's 'Vulgar' Dance Step In Mere...

Fardeen Khan Remembers Father Feroz Khan On Birth Anniversary, Pens Emotional Note: 'Taken From Us...

Fardeen Khan Remembers Father Feroz Khan On Birth Anniversary, Pens Emotional Note: 'Taken From Us...

‘Have Clinical Anxiety, Also Clinically Bipolar’: Nisha Rawal On Battling Mental Traumas

‘Have Clinical Anxiety, Also Clinically Bipolar’: Nisha Rawal On Battling Mental Traumas

Diddy's Children React To 'Hurtful' Rumours Surrounding Mother Kim Porter's 2018 Death Days After...

Diddy's Children React To 'Hurtful' Rumours Surrounding Mother Kim Porter's 2018 Death Days After...