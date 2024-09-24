Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About, Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is a reality show starring Bhavna Pandey, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch it online?

The show is set to premiere on October 18, 2024. It will be available to watch Netflix. Karan Johar, executive producer of the show, shared the poster of the series on his Instagram handle and wrote, "The fabulous gang is back and they’re bringing in a spicy twist from Delhi!💁🏻‍♀️Mumbai aur Delhi ka ultimate showdown is about to go down in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, which arrives on 18th October, only on Netflix!"

Plot

The plot revolves around several wealthy women who lead lavish lives. The series showcases their personal and professional journeys and how they balance both. It also highlights their passion for travel and much more. Season 3 of the show aims to portray a glamorous reality world.

Cast and production of the series

The cast of the series includes Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Ananya Panday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Rysa Panday, among others.

It is directed by Uttam Ramkrishna Domale, and Karan Johar has produced the series with Apoorva Mehta, Manu Maharshi, and Aneesha Baig. Nikhil Tandon has done the cinematography with Apurva N Sinnarkar.