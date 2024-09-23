 Manvat Murders OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The upcoming crime thriller series is based on Ramakant S Kulkarni’s novel, Footprints on the Sand of Crime

Sunanda Singh
Manvat Murders is a crime thriller series starring Ashutosh Gowariker and Sai Tamhankar in the lead roles. The upcoming crime thriller series is directed by Ashish Avinash Bende. It is set to stream on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Manvat Murders?

The series is set to premiere on October 4, 2024. It will be available on SonlyLiv. Ashutosh Gowariker shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Seven murders; Unsolved for over one and a half year. Will the ace cop from Mumbai, RAMAKANT KULKARNI be able to bring Justice? Watch MANVAT MURDERS, a story based on dreadful crime which shook the state of Maharashtra in 1970’s. Streaming on 4th October only on Sony LIV!"

Plot

Set in 1970, the series narrates the story of unexplained murders that happened in a small village in Maharashtra. For the past year and a half, seven murders have remained unsolved in mystery. The series shows how Ramakant S Kulkarni will bring justice to society.

Cast and production of Manvat Murders

The series cast includes Ashutosh Gowariker, Sai Tamhankar, Makarand Anaspure, Sonali Kulkarni, Kishor Kadam, and Mayur Khandge, among others. It is directed by Ashish Bende, and Girish Joshi has written the series. Saket Kanetkar has composed the music, and Satyajeet Shobha Shriram has done the cinematography. The upcoming crime thriller series is based on Ramakant S Kulkarni’s novel, Footprints on the Sand of Crime.

