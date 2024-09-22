The Signature OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anupam Kher's Film Online

The Signature OTT Release Date | Trailer

Anupam Kher starrer, The Signature, is an upcoming film that is set for an OTT release in October 2024. This film touches on themes of love, sacrifice, and the fragility of life, offering a poignant exploration of ageing and relationships.

When and where to watch The Signature?

The film is set to premiere on October 4, 2024 and it will be available to watch on ZEE5. The veteran actor shared the poster of the film on his Instagram account with a caption that reads, "Ek signature se shuru hota hai rishton ka safar. Ek anokhi kahani, jald hi! 🖋️#TheSignature premieres 4th October on #ZEE5."

Plot

The plot of the film centres around an old man whose life turns upside down when his wife falls ill and gets hospitalised.s the days pass, he struggles to find the money for his wife's treatment and finds no ray of hope until he reconnects with his college friend. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of The Signature

The cast of the film also include Ranvir Shorey, Sneha Paul, Mahima Chaudhary, Manoj Joshi, Anu Kapoor, Nina Kulkarni, Mahira Khan Harman D'Souza and Asrar Khan, among others.

The upcoming film is inspired by Marathi film Anumati. It is directed by Gajendra Vitthal Ahire. The film is produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio.