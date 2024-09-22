 The Signature OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anupam Kher's Film Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Signature OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anupam Kher's Film Online

The Signature OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anupam Kher's Film Online

The Signature is an upcoming film is inspired by Marathi film, Anumati.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
The Signature OTT Release Date | Trailer

Anupam Kher starrer, The Signature, is an upcoming film that is set for an OTT release in October 2024. This film touches on themes of love, sacrifice, and the fragility of life, offering a poignant exploration of ageing and relationships.

When and where to watch The Signature?

The film is set to premiere on October 4, 2024 and it will be available to watch on ZEE5. The veteran actor shared the poster of the film on his Instagram account with a caption that reads, "Ek signature se shuru hota hai rishton ka safar. Ek anokhi kahani, jald hi! 🖋️#TheSignature premieres 4th October on #ZEE5."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
‘I Don’t Give Business To Muslims & Maharashtrians’: Western Railway TC From UP Suspended After Video With Discriminatory Remarks Goes Viral
‘I Don’t Give Business To Muslims & Maharashtrians’: Western Railway TC From UP Suspended After Video With Discriminatory Remarks Goes Viral
Mumbai: BEST Workers Stage Protest At Wadala Depot On September 23 After Brutal Attack On Bus Conductor In Dharavi
Mumbai: BEST Workers Stage Protest At Wadala Depot On September 23 After Brutal Attack On Bus Conductor In Dharavi
Maharashtra: Forest Official Booked By ACB For Disproportionate Assets; 22 Cases Registered This Year Involving ₹16.46 Crore
Maharashtra: Forest Official Booked By ACB For Disproportionate Assets; 22 Cases Registered This Year Involving ₹16.46 Crore
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Hosts Buddhist Monks At Varsha Bungalow, Says 'World Needs Buddha's Wisdom & Compassion'
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Hosts Buddhist Monks At Varsha Bungalow, Says 'World Needs Buddha's Wisdom & Compassion'

The plot of the film centres around an old man whose life turns upside down when his wife falls ill and gets hospitalised.s the days pass, he struggles to find the money for his wife's treatment and finds no ray of hope until he reconnects with his college friend. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Read Also
Pechi OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

Cast and production of The Signature

The cast of the film also include Ranvir Shorey, Sneha Paul, Mahima Chaudhary, Manoj Joshi, Anu Kapoor, Nina Kulkarni, Mahira Khan Harman D'Souza and Asrar Khan, among others.

The upcoming film is inspired by Marathi film Anumati. It is directed by Gajendra Vitthal Ahire. The film is produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Richa Chadha Shares Photos Of Her Maternity Photoshoot: ‘Mother Shed Her Protective Love’

Richa Chadha Shares Photos Of Her Maternity Photoshoot: ‘Mother Shed Her Protective Love’

The Signature OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anupam Kher's Film Online

The Signature OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anupam Kher's Film Online

From Ranjeet To Balwant: 8 Remarkable Villainous Roles Played By Prem Chopra, As He Turns 89

From Ranjeet To Balwant: 8 Remarkable Villainous Roles Played By Prem Chopra, As He Turns 89

Preeti Jhangiani Shares Husband Parvin Dabas' Health Update: 'He Will Stay In Hospital For...'

Preeti Jhangiani Shares Husband Parvin Dabas' Health Update: 'He Will Stay In Hospital For...'

Emily Blunt Shares Daughters Reaction After Watching The Devil Wears Prada: 'They Thought I Was...

Emily Blunt Shares Daughters Reaction After Watching The Devil Wears Prada: 'They Thought I Was...