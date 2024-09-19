 Pechi OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The horror-thriller film is directed and written by Ramachandran B

Sunanda Singh, Thursday, September 19, 2024, 09:16 PM IST
Pechi OTT Release Date | Trailer

Pechi is a horror film starring Gayathrie, Dev Ramnathnd Bala Saravana in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on August 2, 2024, and it is set to release on OTT.

When & Where to watch Pechi?

The film will be released on September 20, 2024, and will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Aha.

Plot

The plot revolves around five young trekkers - Meena, Maari, Charan, Sethu, and Jerry, who embark on a weekend journey in Kolimalai hills. Everything goes well until they accidentally enter restricted areas. Soon, the group members start experiencing paranormal activities and find themselves in a death trap. Will they be able to save each other's lives and step out of the forest?

Cast and production of Pechi

Pechi features Gayathrie as Meena, Seeniammaal as Pechi, Bala Saravanan as Maari, Murali Ram as Ram, Dev Ramnath as Charan, Aadhirai Soundararajan as Ram's wife, Jana as Sethu, Preethi Nedumaran as Charu, Shanthimani as Meena's grandmother, Mageshwaran as Jerry and Vaz as Thug, among others.

The horror-thriller film is directed and written by Ramachandran B. The cinematography is done by Parthiban DF Tech and Ignatious Aswin has done the editing. Rajesh Murugesan has composed the music and Veyilon Entertainment has produced the film with Verus Productions.

